Danish Soccer Player Christian Eriksen in Stable Condition - UEFA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Christian Eriksen, the midfielder of the Danish national football team, who collapsed during the EURO 2020 match against Finland on Saturday, was taken to hospital, his condition is stable, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised," the UEFA said on Twitter.