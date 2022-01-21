UrduPoint.com

Defending Champion Osaka Eliminated From 2022 Australian Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Defending champion Naomi Osaka from Japan was knocked out of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday after losing to her US opponent Amanda Anisimova

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Defending champion Naomi Osaka from Japan was knocked out of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday after losing to her US opponent Amanda Anisimova.

Anisimova won the match with sets of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5) in the women's singles third round at the Margaret Court Arena.

The match lasted for two hours and 15 minutes.

Ranked 13th, Osaka, 24, is a four-time Grand Slam winner including the 2021 Australian Open.

World No. 60 Anisimova will have a difficult task in the next phase as the 20-year-old will face tennis top seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the fourth round.

