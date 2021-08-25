UrduPoint.com

Defending Champion Roglic Powers To Vuelta Stage Win

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:17 PM

Defending champion Roglic powers to Vuelta stage win

Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic made a statement of intent Wednesday when he hunted down Magnus Cort Nielsen's desperate long range escape for a Stage 11 win that went down to the wire

Valdepeas de Jan, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic made a statement of intent Wednesday when he hunted down Magnus Cort Nielsen's desperate long range escape for a Stage 11 win that went down to the wire.

Having fallen on Tuesday, Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, instead of struggling, gained a few seconds on key rivals, Movistar pair Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez.

They made up the podium while Odd Christian Eiking held on to the overall lead, just clinging on over the last climb.

"It feels like you can imagine, it feels really, really nice," said Eiking, who is 58sec ahead of Guillaume Martin and 1min 56sec ahead of Roglic in the overall rankings.

"It's unbelievable to be leader of such a big race as La Vuelta. For sure it's one of the greatest moments of my career. It's a responsibility, but it's actually also just a bonus for us in the team," said the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert man.

This was the Slovenian Roglic's second stage win on the 2021 Vuelta after the Olympic champion took the opening day time-trial by storm.

Considered the most physically powerful rider in the peloton, Roglic leads a war of attrition, picking off 20 sends here and there, and Wednesday he once again produced his trademark late kick to take bonus seconds at the finish.

"It was close again wasn't it? And it was a hard stage," the winner said of the 133km stage run over relentlessly rolling terrain.

"It was a nice finish with a steep uphill where I can normally do well. It's always nice to win, you never know when it'll be your last one," he said.

Cort Nielsen had already won stage six and looked set for a victory here too after crossing the highest peak of the day 45sec ahead, but the EF Nippo man was caught an agonising 200m from the packed village centre finish line.

Thanks to an earlier mountain stage win, Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious is in the leading climber's polka dot jersey after crossing the only summit in second.

Thursday's run from Jaen to Cordoba is a flat stage for the sprinters with Fabio Jakobsen in the green jersey.

His closest rival, Alpecin's Jasper Philipsen pulled out Wednesday complaining of a fever.

Related Topics

Storm Climber Jasper Nice Man Cordoba Jaen Lead Bahrain Olympics Christian From Race

Recent Stories

President, COAS discuss regional developments, nat ..

President, COAS discuss regional developments, national security matters

52 seconds ago
 55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanist ..

55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanistan

55 seconds ago
 Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tu ..

Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tunnel to Dump Treated Water in ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afgh ..

Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afghanistan - Immigration Minister

3 minutes ago
 Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against C ..

Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Russia Considers Non-Issuance of US Visa to Olympi ..

Russia Considers Non-Issuance of US Visa to Olympic Champion Lasitskene 'Intoler ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.