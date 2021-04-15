Diaz wins stage five to lead the Tour of Turkey

Spanish rider Jose Manuel Diaz took over the leader's jersey in the Tour of Turkey when he won the mountainous fifth stage above Elmali on Thursday, the only summit finish in the race

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish rider Jose Manuel Diaz took over the leader's jersey in the Tour of Turkey when he won the mountainous fifth stage above Elmali on Thursday, the only summit finish in the race.

Overnight race leader Mark Cavendish finished over 12 minutes down on the day, but the veteran retains the green sprint points jersey thanks to the three flat stages he has won here.

Delko rider Diaz sprinted ahead of the Australian Jay Vine and the Argentinian Eduardo Sepulveda at the top of the final 12-kilometre climb which had a 6.3 percent gradient, getting far steeper right at the end.

The young Dane Anthon Charmig broke away 1,500 metres from the line but struggled with the wind and was overwhelmed in the last 200 metres.

Diaz, 26, who had previously won only one stage of the Tour of Rwanda last year, takes over the race lead from Cavendish who will be saving his energy for a fourth win that would take his career tally to 150 wins.

In the general classification Diaz is four seconds ahead of Vine and six seconds better off than Sepulveda with three stages still to come.

Under new rules on dangerous riding British rider Alexander Richardson was disqualified from the race overnight for using a now banned position of resting the forearms on the handlebars.