UrduPoint.com

Djokovic's Coach Calls Australian Open Saga 'unjust'

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Djokovic's coach calls Australian Open saga 'unjust'

Novak Djokovic's long-time coach Marian Vajda said Australia's deportation of the world number one was "unjust" but said the Serb had not had his "last word in tennis"

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic's long-time coach Marian Vajda said Australia's deportation of the world number one was "unjust" but said the Serb had not had his "last word in tennis".

"It was a political process," the Slovak coach told the Sport.sk website in his first comments since Djokovic's visa was cancelled ahead of the Australian Open over his Covid-19 vaccination status.

"It was an unhealthy and unjust decision and it will definitely have significant consequences, as it was also an invasion of his privacy, his family," Vajda said in the interview published Thursday.

Djokovic flew out of Melbourne last Sunday after he failed in a last-gasp court bid to stay and play in the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year, where he was targeting a record 21st major title.

His dramatic departure followed a protracted, high-stakes legal battle between the player and Australian authorities that cast a shadow over the tournament.

Vajda said he was "shocked" by the decision to deport Djokovic.

Djokovic's refusal to be vaccinated could compromise his participation at the year's three other Grand Slams, with question marks over his future plans.

"It is clear that the whole situation hit him mentally," said Vajda. "It will hurt him for a long time and it will be difficult to get it out of his head."He insisted Djokovic would survive the setback.

"Novak is strong, steadfast and has not yet said his last word in tennis," Vajda said.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Melbourne Visa Sunday Australian Open Family Coach Court

Recent Stories

Special Cell set up in Commissioner Office to addr ..

Special Cell set up in Commissioner Office to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
 Karachi University postpones Annual Convocation 20 ..

Karachi University postpones Annual Convocation 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 7 outlaws including five drug-pushers held

7 outlaws including five drug-pushers held

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for pacing up vaccination drive amid ..

Commissioner for pacing up vaccination drive amid new wave

2 minutes ago
 134 jail staff, inmates of Central Jail given boos ..

134 jail staff, inmates of Central Jail given booster jab

2 minutes ago
 Video link hearing of revenue cases started at Com ..

Video link hearing of revenue cases started at Commissioner Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.