UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dlamini To Become First Black South African Rider On Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:58 PM

Dlamini to become first black South African rider on Tour de France

Nicholas Dlamini will become the first black South African to race the Tour de France when this race gets under way on June 26 after Qhubeka included the 25-year-old Cape Towner on their team roster Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Nicholas Dlamini will become the first black South African to race the Tour de France when this race gets under way on June 26 after Qhubeka included the 25-year-old Cape Towner on their team roster Friday.

Dlamini has come through the UCI's World Cycling Centre Africa at Potchefstroom to cut his teeth on the development team after joining up with Qhubeka at their Italian base at Lucca.

"Being selected to ride in my first Tour de France is an absolute dream come true for me," said Dlamini, who turned pro three years ago.

"It's always been an absolute childhood dream for me and now that I'm about to live it makes it feel surreal," the racer, who once had aspirations to be a runner, told the team website.

"I think it speaks to what the team is about, the Ubuntu spirit, and how we change people's lives because it is honestly a very special moment: to come from a small township and then to go to the Tour de France," said the man who has twice competed in La Vuelta and will also compete at the Olympics with Team South Africa.

"Considering where I come from it would simply have been impossible for me to have the opportunity to ride at the Tour de France if it wasn't for Team Qhubeka ASSOS," said Dlamini, who added he hoped he could be an inspiration to young South Africans.

Team principal Douglas Ryder saluted an "incredibly special" moment as the squad was unveiled to include Dlamini.

"His story is simply an incredible one and for him to have earned this opportunity shows that dreams really do come true, and for the team to have provided that opportunity makes me incredibly proud.

"His selection speaks to everything about what we've created and built with this team through providing hope, an opportunity and then ultimately the platform to be on the biggest stage of all, the Tour de France."The team will be making its seventh appearance at the Tour after a 2015 debut and to date boasts seven stage wins.

Qhubeka will field two other Tour debutants in American Sean Bennett, 25, and Belgian Victor Campenaerts. The line-up also includes former Vuelta champion Fabio Aru of Italy, Colombian Sergio Henao and Australian Simon Clarke.

Related Topics

Africa World Cycling France Young Douglas Man Potchefstroom Italy South Africa June 2015 Olympics All From Race

Recent Stories

SAU VC inaugurates newly constructed crop protect ..

42 seconds ago

Russia, US Provide Strong Support to Libyan Gov't ..

43 seconds ago

Govt offers billions of rupee tax relief to variou ..

45 seconds ago

435,707 persons vaccinated against corona

46 seconds ago

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for IS Supporters in ..

3 minutes ago

CM takes notice of girl's murder

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.