UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Agree Sancho Transfer To Man Utd For 85 Mn Euros

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Dortmund agree Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros

Berlin, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund confirmed Thursday that they have agreed a deal to allow England winger Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United for a fee of 85 million Euros ($100 million, £73 million).

In a statement, Dortmund said they had reached an agreement for the English club to pay a "fixed transfer fee of 85 million euros" for the 21-year-old.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed," Dortmund said in their statement.

"Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations." Dortmund did not give details on the length of the contract, but reports have said it would last five years.

Sancho will become the second most expensive English footballer when he joins United, who signed Harry Maguire two years ago from Leicester for £80 million.

United have been keen to bring Sancho to Old Trafford since last year.

After failing to meet Dortmund's £100 million asking price last year, the Premier League club have been in protracted negotiations since the end of the season in a bid to tie up the transfer.

United's initial £67 million offer was rejected but they improved the bid sufficiently to convince Dortmund to sell, albeit at a lower price than they wanted 12 months ago due to the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho's contract with Dortmund had been due to run to June 30, 2023 and his transfer is one of the most expensive in Bundesliga history.

The 100-million-euro mark had been smashed by the 2017 transfer of French forward Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund to Barcelona for 105 million euros.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz was transferred last summer for 80 million euros from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

It will be a return to Manchester for the 21-year-old, who was a graduate of Manchester City's academy before joining Dortmund in search of regular first-team action in 2017.

Even though Sancho never played a first-team game for them, City will be due around £10 million of the fee as a result of a 15 percent sell-on clause they had inserted in the deal when he left the Etihad Stadium.

Sancho made 137 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, scoring 50 goals as he established himself as one of Europe's brightest young stars.

He scored twice in the German Cup final to inspire Dortmund to a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in May.

Sancho, who has won 20 caps for England since his debut in 2018, was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

He first came to prominence as part of England's Under-17s World Cup-winning squad in 2017.

Sancho is currently on Euro 2020 duty with England, where he has made just one substitute appearance so far during his country's run to the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

World Europe German Young Dortmund Leipzig Barcelona Leicester Manchester Price Old Trafford Euro Manchester United May June 2017 2018 2020 All From Agreement Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Borussia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

10 minutes ago

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

55 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

1 hour ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.