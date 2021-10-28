Dubai Customs celebrates “UAE Codes” with five events

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih: Digital innovations enhance sustainable development

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021) In conjunction with the Programming Day, Dubai Customs is organizing five events on digital innovation and the role programming and coding can play in shaping the future.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has declared October 29 as a day that honors coders and programmers. It is the same day 20 years ago in which His Highness launched first e-government in the region and the Arab World (29 October 2001)

The day is a celebration of the role these professionals play in advancing the information technology sector in the UAE.

The events will include a session titled “Programming and its role in digital transformation”, which will highlight the benefits of digitalizing services and the impact of that on the Government strategies and client happiness.

Another session titled “Programming and shaping of the future” will highlight the role of programming and coding in developing different sectors. There will be focus on Dubai Customs’ AI risk engine and the cross border e-commerce platform.

In addition, there will be a contest, which aims to raise awareness among the public around the role of programming.

“Every year, the Programming Day under the slogan (UAE Codes) celebrates the successes the UAE achieved in digital transformation and innovation,” said H.E.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs. “The UAE led the way in digital transformation in the region by launching the e-government on 29 October 2001.

It is a reflection of the national efforts towards sustainable development through encouraging creative programmers and incubating them following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.



“We, at PCFC, work hard to facilitate procedures and operations through advanced applications, 4th industrial revolution technologies and artificial intelligence. This will surely consolidate the UAE and Dubai’s leading position worldwide.

The advanced services of Dubai Customs are always highly regarded by renowned international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, which commended Dubai Customs for using the block chain technologies to facilitate customs procedures, and the World Customs Organization, which sees Dubai Customs as a role model that should be followed.

“Our advanced systems helped us complete 11.2 million customs transactions in the first half of 2021, compared to 7.3 million transactions in the corresponding year in 2020, growing 53.4%.

Dubai Customs received more than 43,000 ideas through its electronic channels to develop services and facilitate operations between 2000 and first half of 2021. These ideas were studied, analysed and applied.

The result is more than 268 innovations that covered all sides of customs sector. In Dubai Customs, there are 75 innovators who helped the Government Department bag 130 local and international awards.”