Dubai Sports Council LAUNCH Dubai’s first

All-schools Sports Tournament Series

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jan, 2020) For the first time ever all private schools in Dubai have the opportunity to compete against one another in the Dubai Schools Games, an initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council in consultation with the KHDA. This initiative is a safe “Opt-In” return to school sports that will help promote physical and mental health and well-being for all.

In line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and the Agenda 2030, the Dubai Schools Games focuses on investing in UAE youth with the vision of helping educational institutions find and nurture Olympic success. Acting as a citywide talent identification programme, the Dubai Schools Games will ensure that all keen young athletes in schools get the ability to showcase their talents and build up a ‘Sports Passport’ that will allow prospective universities to see each student’s sports profile.

All 200 private schools in Dubai can register teams to participate in 14 different events as wide-ranging from football to chess and e-sports. The initiative which officially launches today will be free for all schools and students to enter and has already seen over 50 schools register. Students will be able to start registering from 1st February.

Training should be permitted from the first week of February, with the tournaments starting from the end of February and concluding June 2021.Students will be placed into five age categories from under-9 to under-18. Ensuring that young People of Determination are wholly included and engaged, the Dubai Schools Games also includes a two-day Determination Games.

Safety and inclusion are the key objectives, and investment has been made in smart solutions such as unique digital QR code accreditations for all students and coaches to check in and out of all training and competition venues.

In addition, live streaming of the games will allow families and friends to check in virtually from their home, office or classroom to see the action unfold.”

A steering committee, comprising of various school curricula, has been appointed to provide equal opportunity across the education spectrum and create an inclusive playing field for all participants.

Lee Holloway, Chairman of the Dubai Schools Games Steering Committee said: “I am excited and proud to head the steering committee for the Dubai Schools Games. Along with the support of a team comprising of school sports specialists and key stakeholders, we’ll ensure that all elements of The Dubai Schools Games are in line with the technical delivery and vision of the school sporting community.”

The Dubai Sports Council has chosen ESM as there organising partner to deliver the Dubai Schools Games, as ESM has a wealth of expertise in delivering large-scale school sports events like the GEMS Sports Series which has welcomed over 20,000 students since 2016. ESM have planned the event to international standards and will use some of the best sports venues and school sports facilities in the city, all of which are large enough to safely host all participants.

Dino Varkey, CEO, GEMS Education, said: “GEMS Education is proud to support the inaugural Dubai Schools Games for all schools. GEMS has always recognised and championed physical education as an integral part of a student’s wellbeing and development. The Dubai Schools Games is an excellent opportunity for students, and indeed all school groups, to come together and show community and strength through the undoubted unifying power of sport.”