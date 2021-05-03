Dubai Sports Council launches initiative to reward those who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination doses

‘Everyone is Responsible for Everyone’ initiative will offer free access to fully vaccinated individuals at elite fitness centres and sports halls between May 3 and May 13

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of a new initiative, “Everyone is Responsible for Everyone”, that will reward those who have completed their two doses of COVID-19 vaccines with free access to some of Dubai’s top fitness centres and sports halls.

The initiative, launched in cooperation with some of Dubai’s top fitness centres and sports academies and clubs, including Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club, will start from May 3 and continue until May 13.

The pioneering initiative has been launched to encourage members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle, through proper guidance from some of fitness industry’s biggest names. The initiative also rewards all the members of the community who have received their full dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The clubs, gyms and fitness centers participating in the initiative will open their doors for free, starting from May 3 for two weeks, to everyone who produces a COVID-19 vaccination certificate approved by the Ministry of Health or the Dubai Health Authority.

Dubai Sports Council is keen to strengthen its cooperation with the private sector, and strongly believes in the private sector’s role in supporting development efforts and the health and happiness of all members of society through sport. The Council also seeks to spread the culture of sports and a physically active lifestyle by working alongside different government and private entities, and encouraging these institutions to join its community initiatives and supporting the vision of the wise leadership to transform Dubai into the safest and most physically active city in the world, and also to achieve the Council’s vision of creating a vibrant, healthy and happy community.