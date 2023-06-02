UrduPoint.com

Duckett Departs As England Run Riot Against Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Duckett departs as England run riot against Ireland

Ireland finally saw the back of Ben Duckett but not before the opener had made 182 as England piled on the runs in their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord's on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Ireland finally saw the back of Ben Duckett but not before the opener had made 182 as England piled on the runs in their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord's on Friday.

Together with Ollie Pope, who made a hundred of his own, Duckett added 252 runs in 43 overs to take England to 361-2 -- a lead of 189 runs.

Duckett's innings in his first Test on home soil was more than Ireland's combined 172 during Thursday's first day of four.

The 28-year-old left-hander was in sight of what would have been one of Test cricket's fastest double-centuries when a replacement ball did the trick for Ireland, with Duckett playing onto medium-pacer Graham Hume.

His runs had come off just 178-balls, including 24 fours and a six, with Duckett walking off to a standing ovation from a sun-drenched crowd at the 'Home of Cricket'.

England started Friday just 20 runs behind, after Stuart Broad had taken 5-51 on Thursday -- the veteran paceman's 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Duckett resumed on 60 not out, with Pope unbeaten on 29 after the pair had come together at 109-1 following Zak Crawley's exit for 56.

It wasn't long before England overhauled Ireland's total, with Duckett's straight-driven four off Hume taking the hosts into the lead.

Duckett went into the 90s with an extra-cover driven four off Mark Adair and reached his second hundred in 10 Tests with a single through midwicket off debutant Fionn Hand.

Three balls later Pope completed a 64-ball fifty.

An Ireland side in just their seventh Test and still searching for a first win at this level, lacked the pace and guile to consistently trouble two well-set batsmen on a good pitch.

Duckett upped his already quick tempo to complete a run-a-ball 150 and at lunch he was 161 not out, after scoring over 100 runs alone in the morning session, with England 325-1.

Pope was eyeing a century on 97 not out and, after a couple of nervy moments on 99, he completed his fourth hundred in 36 Tests with a single off Andy McBrine.

Duckett then slog-swept off-spinner McBrine for the first six of the match to go to 176 as he surpassed Ireland's total by himself.

The first Ashes Test at Edgbaston starts on June 16 but before then Australia face India in next week's World Test Championship final at the Oval.

Related Topics

India Cricket Century World Australia Lead Ireland Ben Duckett June From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

14 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

15 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with ..

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with Mexican delegation

29 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for IC ..

MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for ICV companies

29 minutes ago

RAKEZ highlights role of industrial zones in UAE’s manufacturing sector

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.