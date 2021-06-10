England hope to capitalize on home advantage in EURO 2020 Group D

England's national football team will play against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in EURO 2020 Group D as they strive to capitalize on their home advantage with their fans in attendance

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :England's national football team will play against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in EURO 2020 Group D as they strive to capitalize on their home advantage with their fans in attendance.

London's Wembley Stadium and Glasgow's Hampden Park will host all Group D games as England will take on Croatia at Wembley in the opening match.

England, who never clinched the Euros and only reached the semifinals in 1968 and 1996, is seen as a favorite to win the Euro title, but the team will clash at home without some key players.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was not invited to join the squad and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled of the tournament due his injury.

The Three Lions had seven wins and one defeat, while they netted 37 games and conceded just six goals in Group A.

England will play all of the group games at the Wembley Stadium.