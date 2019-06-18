UrduPoint.com
England V Afghanistan World Cup Scoreboard

Tue 18th June 2019

England v Afghanistan World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard from the England v Afghanistan World Cup match in Manchester on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard from the England v Afghanistan World Cup match in Manchester on Tuesday: England J. Vince c Rahman b Zadran 26 J.

Bairstow c&b Naib 90 J. Root c Shah b Naib 88 E. Morgan c Shah b Naib 148 J. Buttler c Nabi b Zadran 2 B. Stokes b Zadran 2 M. Ali not out 31 C. Woakes not out 1 Extras 9 ( lb1, nb1, w7) Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 397 Did not bat: J.

Archer, A. Rashid, M.

Wood Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Vince), 2-164 (Bairstow), 3-353 (Root), 3-359 (Morgan), 5-362 (Buttler), 6-378 (Stokes) Bowling: Rahman 10-0-44-0 (2w); Zadran 10-0-85-3 (4w); Nabi 9-0-70-0; Gulbadin Naib 10-0-68-3 (1nb); Shah 2-0-19-0; Rashid 9-0-110-0 Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

