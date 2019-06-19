England v Afghanistan World Cup scoreboard

Completed scoreboard from the England v Afghanistan World Cup match in Manchester on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard from the England v Afghanistan World Cup match in Manchester on Tuesday: England J. Vince c Rahman b Zadran 26 J.

Bairstow c&b Naib 90 J. Root c Shah b Naib 88 E. Morgan c Shah b Naib 148 J. Buttler c Nabi b Zadran 2 B. Stokes b Zadran 2 M. Ali not out 31 C. Woakes not out 1 Extras 9 (lb1, nb1, w7) Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 397 Did not bat: J.

Archer, A. Rashid, M.

Wood Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Vince), 2-164 (Bairstow), 3-353 (Root), 3-359 (Morgan), 5-362 (Buttler), 6-378 (Stokes) Bowling: Rahman 10-0-44-0 (2w); Zadran 10-0-85-3 (4w); Nabi 9-0-70-0; Gulbadin Naib 10-0-68-3 (1nb); Shah 2-0-19-0; Rashid 9-0-110-0 Afghanistan Noor Ali Zadran b Archer 0 Gulbadin Naib c Buttler b Wood 37 Rahmat Shah c Bairstow b Rashid 46 Hashmatullah Shahidi b Archer 76 Asghar Afghan c Root b Rashid 44 Mohammad Nabi c Stokes b Rashid 9 Najibullah Zadran b Wood 15 Rashid Khan c Bairstow b Archer 8 Ikram Alikhil not out 3 Dawlat Zadran not out 0 Extras 9 (lb1, 8w) Total (eight wickets, 50 overs) 247 Did not bat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Zadran), 2-52 (Naib), 3-104 (Shah), 4-198 (Afghan), 5-210 (Nabi), 6-234 (Shahidi), 7-234 (Zadran), 8-247 (Rashid) Bowling: Archer 10-1-52-3 (2w), Wood 10-1-40-2 (1w), Rashid 10-0-66-3 (1w), Ali 7-0-35-0, Stokes 4-0-12-0, Woakes 9-0-41-0 (2w) result: England won by 150 runs Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)