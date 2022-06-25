UrduPoint.com

England V New Zealand 3rd Test Scoreboard

June 25, 2022

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday: New Zealand 1st Innings 329 (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55; J Leach 5-100, S Broad 3-62) England 1st Innings (overnight: 264-6) A.

Lees b Boult 4 Z. Crawley b Boult 6 O. Pope b Boult 5 J. Root c Blundell b Southee 5 J. Bairstow c Boult b Bracewell 162 B. Stokes c Williamson b Wagner 18 B. Foakes lbw b Wagner 0 J. Overton c Mitchell b Boult 97 S.

Broad b Southee 42 M. Potts not out 1 J.

Leach lbw b Southee 8 Extras (lb11, w1) 12 Total (all out, 67 overs, 348 mins) 360 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Lees), 2-14 (Pope), 3-17 (Crawley), 4-21 (Root), 5-55 (Stokes), 6-55 (Foakes), 7-296 (Overton), 8-351 (Broad), 9-351 (Bairstow), 10-360 (Leach) Bowling: Boult 22-4-104-4 (1w); Southee 23-2-100-3; Wagner 12-1-75-2; Bracewell 7-0-54-1; Mitchell 3-0-16-0 New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Match position: England lead by 31 runs on first innings Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)afp

Sports

