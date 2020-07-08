UrduPoint.com
England, West Indies Take A Knee In First Test

Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

England and West Indies players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign as international cricket resumed after the coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :England and West Indies players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign as international cricket resumed after the coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday.

Both teams had already announced they would be wearing BLM logos on their shirts during the three-match series.

England captain Ben Stokes decided to bat after winning the toss, with rain having washed out the morning session.

The players gathered in a semi-circle in the middle at Southampton to observe a minute's silence in memory of both the victims of COVID-19 and West Indies great Everton Weekes, who died last week at the age of 95.

Kemar Roach bowled the first ball and Rory Burns survived a confident lbw appeal off the fourth ball of the match.

But England lost their first wicket off the 10th ball when Dom Sibley was bowled for a duck by fast bowler Shannon Gabriel playing no shot.

Rain stopped play with England 1-1 off three overs.

More Stories From Sports

