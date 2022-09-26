UrduPoint.com

England's Knight Accuses India Of Lying Over 'Mankad' Run-out

Muhammad Rameez Published September 26, 2022 | 07:17 PM

England's Knight accuses India of lying over 'Mankad' run-out

England women's captain Heather Knight has accused India of "lying" about giving tailender Charlie Dean warnings before her controversial "Mankad" run-out in the third one-day international between the sides

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :England women's captain Heather Knight has accused India of "lying" about giving tailender Charlie Dean warnings before her controversial "Mankad" run-out in the third one-day international between the sides.

The home side were chasing victory at Lord's on Saturday when India bowler Deepti Sharma dismissed Dean, who was well out of her ground.

Running out a non-striker backing up is allowed under cricket's rules but has long been regarded as unsporting by many within the game.

The rare mode of dismissal is named after Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australian batter Bill Brown in 1948.

India sealed a 16-run win over England, completing a 3-0 series whitewash but tensions are still simmering, with different accounts from each side.

Deepti said Monday that India had repeatedly warned Dean for stealing ground by backing up and was adamant they had done nothing wrong.

"That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too," the off-spinner said on the team's arrival in Kolkata.

"We had also informed the umpires. But still she was right there so there wasn't much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines." Tweeting in response to Deepti's comments, Knight acknowledged that Dean was dismissed legitimately but she said: "No warnings were given." "They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate," she said.

"But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings." The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardians of the laws of cricket, has said the third ODI was "properly officiated".

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand," it said in a statement.

"Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.""Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

Related Topics

India Cricket Kolkata Women From

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrat ..

Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrator

4 minutes ago
 Pak athletes top perform in Taekwondo Int'l C'ship ..

Pak athletes top perform in Taekwondo Int'l C'ship

4 minutes ago
 President renews pledge to prioritize potential of ..

President renews pledge to prioritize potential of tourism sector

5 minutes ago
 PHA starts Monsoon campaign to plant 25,000 trees

PHA starts Monsoon campaign to plant 25,000 trees

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt focusing on the welfare of common man: ..

Punjab govt focusing on the welfare of common man: Pervaiz Elahi

5 minutes ago
 Russia school shooting kills 15, including childre ..

Russia school shooting kills 15, including children

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.