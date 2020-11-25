UrduPoint.com
England's Lawrence To Miss Wales Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

England centre Ollie Lawrence will miss Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against Wales due to a hip injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :England centre Ollie Lawrence will miss Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against Wales due to a hip injury.

Lawrence featured in last weekend's victory over Ireland, but the Worcester centre has experienced niggling hip issues since then and will be rested for England's last Group A match.

The 21-year-old made his debut in England's Six Nations title-clinching win against Italy.

Lawrence has enjoyed an encouraging start to his international career and was given his most prominent role yet in the win over Ireland at Twickenham.

In the injury-enforced absence of Manu Tuilagi, England have been looking to Lawrence to dominate in midfield, but they will have to do without him against Wales.

"Ollie has a little niggle around his abductor and hip area, nothing major but it is a niggle that is concerning him," England defence coach John Mitchell said on Tuesday.

"Ollie has huge potential as a centre. He is very talented in terms of running onto the ball and he has got exceptional ability to line break." There are four changes to the squad of 25 from the Ireland game, with Anthony Watson and Joe Marler both returning from injury.

Watson comes into the squad for Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley, while Marler replaces Lawrence as Jones bolsters his pack with an additional forward and one back fewer.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis is retained as Lewis Ludlam is sent back to Northampton and the final change sees fit-again Luke Cowan-Dickie return to the squad in place of Tom Dunn

