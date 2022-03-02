Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Australian presenter who has left Pakistan after conclusion of PSL has shared her the most favorite look during PSL matches in Karachi and Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Erin Holland, the Australian presenter, has opened up about the most favorite look of herself during the mega event of seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Holland who is now in Australia has posted her picture on Instagram and has said that it is the most favorite look of herself. She says she is missing her look styled by known presenter Zainab Abbas.

The Holland wore the same style clothes which Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton opted to during her visit to Pakistan with Prince William.

The presenter was wearing an ethnic white outfit with traditional black embroidery. She wrote, “Already missing being styled by @zabbasofficial,”.

She had expressed gratitude for Zainab Abbas for styling her in several Pakistan outfits throughout the PSL.

She also wrote, “I think this one is definitely one of my faves Look all @thepsl,”.