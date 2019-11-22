EU Council Releases Conclusions on Battling Corruption in Sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Council of the European Union released on Thursday a draft on adopted conclusions to combat corruption in sports, recognizing that no anti-corruption measures existed.

The list was prepared following the council's own Working Party on Sport meeting held in October, aiming to help the member states and organizations make sports ethical and fair.

"It is the shared responsibility and in the interest of all stakeholders in the field of sport to fight against corruption in sport, including national, European and international sport organisations, sports clubs, other relevant civil society organisations, public administrations, law enforcement agencies, sports agents, athletes and their entourage, the betting industry, laboratories, sponsors and the media," draft conclusions read.

The council stressed that for good governance in sport there should be a minimum of requirements, including democratic principles, transparent electoral procedures, competent management, as well as respect for gender equality and solidarity.

"European and international organisations, such as the United Nations, the [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] OECD, the Council of Europe, Interpol and Europol, as well as the G209, have introduced measures in the fight against corruption in general and, more specifically, in the fight against corruption in sport. The EU actions should build on existing international cooperation, fostering and complementing such cooperation where added value can be found," the document said.

The International Olympic Committee had signed a cooperation agreement with the OECD in July of this year to promote ethics and fight corruption in sports.