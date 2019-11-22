UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Releases Conclusions On Battling Corruption In Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:40 AM

EU Council Releases Conclusions on Battling Corruption in Sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Council of the European Union released on Thursday a draft on adopted conclusions to combat corruption in sports, recognizing that no anti-corruption measures existed.

The list was prepared following the council's own Working Party on Sport meeting held in October, aiming to help the member states and organizations make sports ethical and fair.

"It is the shared responsibility and in the interest of all stakeholders in the field of sport to fight against corruption in sport, including national, European and international sport organisations, sports clubs, other relevant civil society organisations, public administrations, law enforcement agencies, sports agents, athletes and their entourage, the betting industry, laboratories, sponsors and the media," draft conclusions read.

The council stressed that for good governance in sport there should be a minimum of requirements, including democratic principles, transparent electoral procedures, competent management, as well as respect for gender equality and solidarity.

"European and international organisations, such as the United Nations, the [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] OECD, the Council of Europe, Interpol and Europol, as well as the G209, have introduced measures in the fight against corruption in general and, more specifically, in the fight against corruption in sport. The EU actions should build on existing international cooperation, fostering and complementing such cooperation where added value can be found," the document said.

The International Olympic Committee had signed a cooperation agreement with the OECD in July of this year to promote ethics and fight corruption in sports.

Related Topics

Corruption Sports United Nations Europe Civil Society European Union July October International Olympic Committee Media All Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

3 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

46 minutes ago

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

58 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.