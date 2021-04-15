UrduPoint.com
Ex-Canadian Olympic Champion Appointed Australia Swim Boss

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Ex-Canadian Olympic champion appointed Australia swim boss

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Two-time Canadian Olympic gold medallist Alex Baumann was appointed the new head of Swimming Australia on Thursday, promoted from his current role as chief strategist.

Baumann, who won the 200m and 400m individual medley titles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, replaces Leigh Russell after she vacated the role in November.

"Alex has extensive experience both within leadership roles across other organisations and high-performance sport, and I think his credentials speak for themselves," said Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins.

"One of the first jobs Alex will undertake is a strategic review of the business with an eye on Paris and beyond."Baumann previously headed Canada's high-performance sport program before taking on a similar role in New Zealand, where he was credited with helping the country achieve its greatest ever Olympic team performance with 18 medals at Rio 2016.

"We (swimming) are Australia's most successful Olympic sport, but I want to see us become a leading sport within the fabric of the country," said Baumann, who will formally begin the job in May ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

