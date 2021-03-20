Ex-France fly-half Trinh-Duc heading to Bordeaux-Begles

Former France fly-half Francois Trinh-Duc, who has been playing at Racing 92 for the last two seasons, will join Bordeaux-Begles on a one-year contract in the summer, the Top 14 side announced on Friday

The 34-year-old won 66 caps for Les Bleus, playing in the last Grand Slam-winning team of 2010 and in the 2011 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Trinh-Duc began his career at Montpellier, spending 11 years at the club before moving to Toulon in 2016 and then Racing three years later.

He played and lost two Top 14 finals, one in 2011 with Montpellier and then in 2017 with Toulon.

Trinh-Duc's time at Racing has been limited by injury and the emergence of the young Antoine Gibert as understudy to Scotland's Finn Russell.

At Stade Chaban Delmas, he will back up current France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert.