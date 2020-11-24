Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici found dead at 48: police

Former French rugby international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the age of 48 in a park near Paris, police and other sources said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Former French rugby international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the age of 48 in a park near Paris, police and other sources said Tuesday.

Dominici, who played 67 times for France, was seen by a witness jumping from a disused building in the Saint-Cloud park, police said.