Eymen Fatima Sets Her Goal For ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Eyman Fatima, an 18-year-old sportswoman hailing from Sargodha, is another rising star in Pakistan's cricket scene, driven by her passion for the sport

Fatima and her family made the bold decision of relocating to Lahore to pursue her dreams. "I used to live in Sargodha and there was a lack of cricketing facilities in my city compared to the major urban centers. My father wanted me to play this game, so for the love of the game, my family shifted to Lahore and I got registered in Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy," she said.

As a right-handed opening batter, Eyman's talent and dedication have earned her recognition, including a chance to represent Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Focused on performing in upcoming tournaments, Eyman aspires to make a lasting impression on the international stage.

Prior to her departure to Hong Kong to feature in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Eyman, a member of the 14-player squad, talked exclusively to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital.

The opening batter featured in the first-ever Women U19 T20 Tournament 2022-23, which was held in Muridke and Sheikhupura from 13 to 22 August. Playing for Central Punjab Women U19, Eyman scored 171 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 119.58, which included one half-century. She finished on second spot in the batting list and her highest score of 70 not out came in the final against Sindh Women U19.

Later that year, Eyman featured in the phase-1 of the T20 Women's Cricket Tournament, held from 26 November to 2 December 2022 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground (LCCA) in Lahore.

The first phase of the tournament was planned with the objective of expanding the selection options for the national squad, enabling the selectors to choose from a larger talent pool for the inaugural ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023.

Playing for Conquerors, Fatima scored 89 from four outings, where she struck 15 boundaries.

In the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Eyman played five matches and amassed 157 runs at 52.33. Her runs were scored at the strike-rate of 126.61 as she managed to grab two player of the match awards in the competition for her half-centuries against Rwanda and Zimbabwe respectively.

Talking about her journey in the ICC event, Fatima said, "It was a great experience playing in the first edition of the mega event. I am pleased with my performance which helped the side win matches in the tournament. In the future, my goal is to bat more responsibly and actively contribute to the team's success."As an opening batter, Fatima showcased her skills alongside England veteran Danni Wyatt in the Women's League exhibition matches staged in Rawalpindi in March this year. The experience of playing alongside international stars not only elevated her game but also provided valuable learning opportunities.

With her eyes firmly set on the future, Eyman is excited for the upcoming ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

