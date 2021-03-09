UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans Likely To Be Barred From Olympic Torch Relay Start: Report

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Fans likely to be barred from Olympic torch relay start: report

Tokyo, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The starting ceremony for this month's Olympic torch relay will likely be held without spectators, a Japanese newspaper reported Tuesday, but fans will still be able to line the route.

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported that organisers fear crowding at the March 25 event in Fukushima, and will probably bar the 3,000 spectators initially planned.

Tokyo 2020 organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, which cited an unnamed source.

The organisers have already laid out strict rules for the virus-delayed, nationwide relay, which was called off in 2020 after the historic decision to postpone the Games by a year.

Cheering along the relay route will be strictly banned, and people are asked to only attend sections near their homes and avoid crowding.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory, and spectators are asked to offer "support with applause and by using distributed goods rather than shouting or cheering".

Portions of the relay could also be suspended if there is overcrowding.

Organisers are battling persistent doubts about whether the Games can be held safely this summer and have unveiled a rulebook with various virus countermeasures.

They are set to decide this month on whether foreign fans will be able to attend, with limits on overall spectator numbers to be set next month.

Related Topics

Fukushima March 2020 Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

7 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

8 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

9 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

9 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

8 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.