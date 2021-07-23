FC South distribute footballs among players in Jandola

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) ::Frontier Corps South on Friday distributed 200 footballs among players which was aimed to promote sports activities in far flung area of Subdivision Jandola. .

A special function was organized for the players at FC Qila, where Sector Commander FC South distributed footballs among players.

Sector Commander South attended as a special guest while tribal elders and journalists Wing Commander 245 Wing Jandola attended the function.

Players and elders of the area thanked to FC South for promoting sports activities in the area.