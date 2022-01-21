Feller to miss Kitzbuehel slalom after Covid-19 positive

UrduPoint.com

In-form Austrian skier Manuel Feller has tested positive for Covid-19 and been forced to withdraw from the World Cup slalom at Kitzbuehel, the organisers announced on Friday

The information was given at the captains' meeting and Feller is not on the start list for Saturday's race.

The 29-year-old has been on the podium four times this season, including finishing second in the giant slalom and slalom in Adelboden two weeks ago.

He is second in the World Cup giant slalom standings behind Marco Odermatt.

His positive Covid test is also expected to cause him to miss Tuesday's slalom in Schladming, the last race before the Beijing Olympics which start on February 4.

The positive test could complicate his travel to China.

Athletes who have recently contracted Covid-19 must present four negative tests before leaving for the Games.

Feller would be one of the favourites for the giant slalom on February 13 and slalom on February 16.

