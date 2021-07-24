FIBA Sends Gender Equality Message as 3x3 Basketball Makes Debut at Tokyo Olympics - Chair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Andreas Zagklis said that FIBA is sending a positive gender equality message as 3x3 basketball joined the ranks of the Olympic sports.

"We wanted to use the Olympic stage to send a strong and positive message for parity, which is paramount in basketball, especially in 3x3," Zagklis said in a statement published on FIBA's website.

This year, there will be an equal number of men and women athletes participating in the games, as well as referees, sports supervisors, MC's and DJ's as 3x3 basketball makes its Olympic Games debut in Tokyo this year.

"The promotion of women in basketball is one of the three strategic priorities of FIBA for the 2019-2023 cycle," he added.

There will be a total of eight women's and eight male's teams participating. Both teams will play on the same court, with the same ball. The Games will also see 12 referees (six women and six men).