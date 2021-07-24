UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIBA Sends Gender Equality Message As 3x3 Basketball Makes Debut At Tokyo Olympics - Chair

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

FIBA Sends Gender Equality Message as 3x3 Basketball Makes Debut at Tokyo Olympics - Chair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Andreas Zagklis said that FIBA is sending a positive gender equality message as 3x3 basketball joined the ranks of the Olympic sports.

"We wanted to use the Olympic stage to send a strong and positive message for parity, which is paramount in basketball, especially in 3x3," Zagklis said in a statement published on FIBA's website.

This year, there will be an equal number of men and women athletes participating in the games, as well as referees, sports supervisors, MC's and DJ's as 3x3 basketball makes its Olympic Games debut in Tokyo this year.

"The promotion of women in basketball is one of the three strategic priorities of FIBA for the 2019-2023 cycle," he added.

There will be a total of eight women's and eight male's teams participating. Both teams will play on the same court, with the same ball. The Games will also see 12 referees (six women and six men).

Related Topics

Sports Tokyo Male Same Women Olympics Court

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

2 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

3 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.