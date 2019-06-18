The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is aware of media reports about the detention of former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini but cannot give any additional comments on the issue because the body does not have all the details, the body's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, media reported that Platini had been detained in a Paris suburb as part of a corruption probe into the awarding of the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar. Platini's lawyer later said that the former UEFA president had not been arrested, but was questioned as a witness on a number of issues, including the awarding of Euro 2016 to France.

"FIFA is aware of today's press reports concerning Mr.

Michel Platini. Please understand that since we don't have all the details about the matter we are not in a position to comment further," the press service said.

FIFA also expressed readiness to cooperate with any country on corruption probes.

"Generally speaking, FIFA reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking place in connection with football activities," the press service added.

Platini served as the UEFA president from 2007 until 2015, when he stepped down amid a major corruption scandal in FIFA. An independent ethics committee then banned Platini and former FIFA head Joseph Platter from football-related activities for eight years.