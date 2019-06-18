UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA Says Aware Of Media Reports About Ex-UEFA President Platini's Detention

Muhammad Rameez 19 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:00 PM

FIFA Says Aware of Media Reports About Ex-UEFA President Platini's Detention

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is aware of media reports about the detention of former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini but cannot give any additional comments on the issue because the body does not have all the details, the body's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is aware of media reports about the detention of former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini but cannot give any additional comments on the issue because the body does not have all the details, the body's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Platini had been detained in a Paris suburb as part of a corruption probe into the awarding of the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar. Platini's lawyer later said that the former UEFA president had not been arrested, but was questioned as a witness on a number of issues, including the awarding of Euro 2016 to France.

"FIFA is aware of today's press reports concerning Mr.

Michel Platini. Please understand that since we don't have all the details about the matter we are not in a position to comment further," the press service said.

FIFA also expressed readiness to cooperate with any country on corruption probes.

"Generally speaking, FIFA reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking place in connection with football activities," the press service added.

Platini served as the UEFA president from 2007 until 2015, when he stepped down amid a major corruption scandal in FIFA. An independent ethics committee then banned Platini and former FIFA head Joseph Platter from football-related activities for eight years.

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Scandal France FIFA Qatar Paris Euro 2016 2015 Media All From

Recent Stories

Over Rs. 1.21 trillion AJK budget for new fiscal y ..

15 seconds ago

Finland, Sweden Eye Possibility of Environment Con ..

17 seconds ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers to Discuss Tra ..

18 seconds ago

Sharapova makes winning return in Mallorca

22 seconds ago

Japan tsunami advisory lifted following strong qua ..

4 minutes ago

US Wants to Continue Trade Talks With China About ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.