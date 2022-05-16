UrduPoint.com

FIH Launches Tender For Next Broadcasting Rights Cycle

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday launched an invitation to tender (ITT) for the broadcasting rights of the next FIH events cycle (2023-2026).

According to an FIH media release the ITT concerns the following events: • FIH Hockey Pro League (Men and Women, seasons 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026) • 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup (Men and Women) • FIH Hockey Junior World Cups in 2023 (Men in Malaysia; Women in Chile) and 2025 • FIH Hockey5s World Cup Muscat, Oman 2024 (Men and Women • FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup (planned in 2023 and 2025) • FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 (Men and Women) • FIH Olympic qualifiers 2023/2024.

This opportunity is open to all territories worldwide, with a deadline to submit a proposal set for 24 June 2022.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "With 30 million players around the world in key markets in every continent, a gender equal participation – 51% women, 49% men – and a growing portfolio of FIH events with the inclusion of the very first FIH Hockey5s World Cup in 2024 and the launch of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup this year, hockey's profile is rising. Therefore, I can only urge all broadcasters looking for an Olympic, global, gender equal, dynamic and growing sport, to send us their bid for the next broadcasting rights cycle."The PHF has asked all interested parties to contact FIH per email at broadcast@fih.ch to receive the full tender document.

