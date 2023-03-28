Floodlight Rockball Tournament to start in April

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Abdul Razzaq Arain Memorial Floodlight Rockball Tournament under the auspices of Sindh Rockball Association would start from April 8 at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Rockball Federation Uma Laila Kulsoom Pakistan Rockball Federation would also collaborate in organizing the event and all the arrangements for the tournament had been done in that regard.

A total of 32 teams from across the country would participate in the grand event.

The teams would be divided into four groups. Two teams from each group would qualify for the quarterfinals. The tournament would continue till April 12, she added.

Uma Laila Kulsoom said trophies, certificates and other prizes would be awarded to the winning players at the end of the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said tournament takes place every year in Ramazan.