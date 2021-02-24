Football: CAF Champions League result

CAF Champions League matchday 2 result on Wednesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :CAF Champions League matchday 2 result on Wednesday: Group B At Omdurman, Sudan Al Hilal (SUD) 0 TP Mazembe (COD) 0 Playing Sunday At Dar es Salaam CR Belouizdad (ALG) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 1300 GMT -- Match moved from Algeria to Tanzania due to Algerian coronavirus regulations Standings (played, won, drawn,, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Sundowns 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Mazembe 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 Belouizdad 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Hilal 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Fixtures March 5-6: Belouizdad v Hilal, Mazembe v Sundowns Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals.