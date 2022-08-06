UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 2 Sunderland 3 Burnley 1 Luton 1 Norwich 1 Wigan 1 Preston 0 Hull 0 QPR 3 Middlesbrough 2 Reading 2 Cardiff 1 Sheffield United 2 Millwall 0 Stoke 2 Blackpool 0 Swansea 0 Blackburn 3 Playing Sunday Coventry v Rotherham (1400 GMT) Playing Monday West Brom v Watford (1900 GMT) Played FridayBirmingham 2 Huddersfield 1

