Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 2 Sunderland 3 Burnley 1 Luton 1 Norwich 1 Wigan 1 Preston 0 Hull 0 QPR 3 Middlesbrough 2 Reading 2 Cardiff 1 Sheffield United 2 Millwall 0 Stoke 2 Blackpool 0 Swansea 0 Blackburn 3 Playing Sunday Coventry v Rotherham (1400 GMT) Playing Monday West Brom v Watford (1900 GMT) Played FridayBirmingham 2 Huddersfield 1