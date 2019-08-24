Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 Charlton 5 3 2 0 9 5 11 Swansea 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 Bristol City 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 Fulham 5 3 0 2 9 4 9 Preston 5 3 0 2 10 6 9 Sheff Wed 5 3 0 2 7 4 9 West Brom 5 2 3 0 7 5 9 Nottm Forest 5 2 2 1 8 5 8 Millwall 5 2 2 1 4 6 8 Reading 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 Birmingham 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 QPR 5 2 1 2 7 8 7 Blackburn 5 2 1 2 3 4 7 Cardiff 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 Derby 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 Middlesbrough 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 Luton 5 1 1 3 8 9 4 Brentford 5 1 1 3 2 4 4 Hull 5 1 1 3 5 8 4 Barnsley 5 1 1 3 4 9 4 Wigan 5 1 0 4 4 11 3 Huddersfield 5 0 1 4 4 9 1Stoke 5 0 1 4 5 13 1afp