Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published August 13, 2022 | 09:51 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Aston Villa 2 (Ings 31, Buendia 85) Everton 1 (Digne 87-og) Playing later (all times GMT) Brighton v Newcastle, Manchester City v Bournemouth, Southampton v Leeds, Wolves v Fulham, Arsenal v Leicester (all 1400), Brentford v Manchester United (1630) Sunday Nottingham Forest v West Ham (1300), Chelsea v Tottenham (1530) MondayLiverpool v Crystal Palace (1900)