Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2022 | 07:39 PM
English Premier League table after Saturday's early game
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early game: (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Tottenham 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Bournemouth 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Man City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Newcastle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Brighton 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Leeds 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Brentford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Fulham 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Leicester 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Man Utd 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Wolves 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Everton 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Nottm Forest 1 0 0 1 0 2 0West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 2 0Southampton 1 0 0 1 1 4 0