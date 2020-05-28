Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 28 20 4 4 81 28 64 Borussia Dortmund 28 17 6 5 74 34 57 RB Leipzig 28 15 10 3 70 29 55 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 28 16 5 7 53 34 53 ---------------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 28 16 5 7 53 36 53 VfL Wolfsburg 28 11 9 8 40 34 42 ---------------------------------------------------- Hoffenheim 28 11 6 11 39 48 39 Freiburg 28 10 8 10 38 40 38 Schalke 04 28 9 10 9 34 45 37 Hertha Berlin 28 9 8 11 41 50 35 Cologne 28 10 4 14 44 52 34 Augsburg 28 8 7 13 40 54 31 Union Berlin 28 9 4 15 33 48 31 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 8 5 14 44 52 29 Mainz 05 28 8 4 16 37 61 28 ---------------------------------------------------- Fortuna Duesseldorf 28 6 9 13 31 53 27 ---------------------------------------------------- Werder Bremen 27 5 7 15 29 59 22 Paderborn 28 4 7 17 31 55 19 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth-placed qualify for Europa League-- Bottom two relegated; third from bottom into relegation/promotion play-off