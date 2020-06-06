UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 30 22 4 4 90 30 70 Borussia Dortmund 29 18 6 5 80 35 60 RB Leipzig 30 16 11 3 75 32 59 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 30 17 5 8 57 36 56 ---------------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 30 17 5 8 56 40 56 Hoffenheim 30 12 7 11 42 50 43 ---------------------------------------------------- Vfl Wolfsburg 29 11 9 9 41 36 42 Freiburg 30 11 8 11 39 41 41 Hertha Berlin 29 10 8 11 43 50 38 Schalke 04 29 9 10 10 34 46 37 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 10 5 15 49 55 35 Cologne 29 10 4 15 46 56 34 Augsburg 29 8 7 14 40 56 31 Union Berlin 29 9 4 16 34 52 31 Mainz 05 30 9 4 17 39 62 31 ---------------------------------------------------- Fortuna Duesseldorf 30 6 10 14 33 60 28 ---------------------------------------------------- Werder Bremen 29 6 7 16 30 62 25 Paderborn 30 4 8 18 33 63 20 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth-placed qualify for Europa League-- Bottom two relegated; third from bottom into relegation/promotion play-off

