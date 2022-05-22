- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: German Cup Final Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :result of the German Cup final on Saturday at Berlin's Olympic Stadium: Freiburg 1 (Eggestein 19) RB Leipzig 1 (Nkunku 76) - after extra timeLeipzig won 4-2 on penalties
Recent Stories
Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services
Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..
Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam
Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..
Kaira pens letter to Int'l bodies to condemn illegal trial of Yasin Malik
Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hit PGA
More Stories From Sports
-
'Very happy' Mbappe snubs Real Madrid to stay at PSG2 minutes ago
-
Lyon beat Barca to claim eighth Women's Champions League2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results12 minutes ago
-
La Liga president calls Mbappe PSG deal 'insult to football'12 minutes ago
-
Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hit PGA2 hours ago
-
Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hit PGA2 hours ago
-
Rovanpera pulls ahead of Evans in Rally of Portugal2 hours ago
-
Rangers lift Scottish Cup trophy after Europa League heartache3 hours ago
-
Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond League3 hours ago
-
La Liga president calls Mbappe PSG deal 'insult to football'3 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results4 hours ago
-
Tiger fades to last at rain-hit Southern Hills4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.