Football: Manchester City V Inter Milan Champions League Final Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Starting line-ups for the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Starting line-ups for the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Manchester City (3-2-4-1) Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, John Stones; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Inter Milan (3-5-2) Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic (capt), Federico Dimarco; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA) Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

