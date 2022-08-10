Football: Recent Spanish La Liga Champions
Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Recent winners of the Spanish title ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season on Friday: 2021/22: Real Madrid 2020/21: Atletico Madrid 2019/20: Real Madrid 2018/19: Barcelona 2017/18: Barcelona 2016/17: Real Madrid 2015/16: Barcelona 2014/15: Barcelona 2013/14: Atletico Madrid 2012/13: Barcelona 2011/12: Real Madrid 2010/11: Barcelona 2009/10: Barcelona 2008/09: Barcelona 2007/08: Real Madrid Most overall titles (most recent win in brackets): 35 - Real Madrid (2022) 26 - Barcelona (2019) 11 - Atletico Madrid (2021) 8 - Athletic Bilbao (1984) 6 - Valencia (2004)2 - Real Sociedad (1982)1 - Deportivo La Coruna (2000), Sevilla (1946), Real Betis (1935).