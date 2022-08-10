UrduPoint.com

Football: Recent Spanish La Liga Champions

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Football: Recent Spanish La Liga champions

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Recent winners of the Spanish title ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season on Friday: 2021/22: Real Madrid 2020/21: Atletico Madrid 2019/20: Real Madrid 2018/19: Barcelona 2017/18: Barcelona 2016/17: Real Madrid 2015/16: Barcelona 2014/15: Barcelona 2013/14: Atletico Madrid 2012/13: Barcelona 2011/12: Real Madrid 2010/11: Barcelona 2009/10: Barcelona 2008/09: Barcelona 2007/08: Real Madrid Most overall titles (most recent win in brackets): 35 - Real Madrid (2022) 26 - Barcelona (2019) 11 - Atletico Madrid (2021) 8 - Athletic Bilbao (1984) 6 - Valencia (2004)2 - Real Sociedad (1982)1 - Deportivo La Coruna (2000), Sevilla (1946), Real Betis (1935).

Related Topics

Bilbao Valencia Barcelona 2019 Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

24 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

1 day ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

1 day ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.