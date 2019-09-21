Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 5 5 0 0 18 3 15 Rangers 5 4 0 1 12 5 12 Aberdeen 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 Motherwell 6 3 1 2 12 10 10 Ross County 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 Livingston 6 2 2 2 9 9 8 Kilmarnock 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 Hamilton 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 St Mirren 6 1 1 4 3 6 4 Hibernian 5 1 1 3 4 13 4St Johnstone 5 0 3 2 5 13 3Hearts 5 0 2 3 7 11 2