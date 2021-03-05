UrduPoint.com
Foreign Spectators Likely To Miss Tokyo Olympics As Virus Concerns Remain

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

Sports fans all over the world will likely stay at home to watch the Tokyo Olympics this summer as Japan continues to grapple with the pandemic, Kyodo said Friday, citing officials in the know

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) sports fans all over the world will likely stay at home to watch the Tokyo Olympics this summer as Japan continues to grapple with the pandemic, Kyodo said Friday, citing officials in the know.

Olympic chiefs will meet by video in mid-March to decide whether foreigners should be allowed into the stands, but officials familiar with the planning say that Tokyo is leaning toward a "No.

"

"Practically, the course has already been set," the Japanese news agency cited a source as saying.

Tokyo Olympics president Seiko Hashimoto said this week she hoped that the final decision would be made by March 25, when the Olympic torch relay comes to Japan.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics will begin on July 23, having been postponed by a year due to the outbreak. Japan has extended a state of emergency in the Tokyo area until March 21 for fear that virus mutations will drive the infection rate upwards.

