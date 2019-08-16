UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Indian Cricketer VB Chandrasekhar Commits Suicide

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:55 PM

Former Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar commits suicide

Former Indian national cricketer VB Chandrasekhar has died in what investigators suspect was suicide prompted by worries about debt, police said Friday

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Indian national cricketer VB Chandrasekhar has died in what investigators suspect was suicide prompted by worries about debt, police said Friday.

Chandrasekhar, 57, was found in his bedroom by his family in the southern city of Chennai on Thursday evening, police investigator Senthil Murugan said.

"We have booked a case of unnatural death. According to our preliminary investigation, he has been under a financial stress. The autopsy report is awaited," Murugan told AFP.

Opening batsman Chandrasekhar represented India in seven one-day internationals from 1988-90 and helped Tamil Nadu state win the 1987 Ranji trophy.

He owned a Tamil Nadu Premier League team, the VB Kanchi Veerans, and also ran a cricket academy, VB's Nest, in Velachery, the Times of India daily reported online.

"Very sad to hear of the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family," former India great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Related Topics

India Cricket Police Died Suicide Chennai Family From Premier League Sad

Recent Stories

N. Korea fires missiles, rejects further talks wit ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks recover to end higher

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

More migrants evacuated from Spanish rescue ship O ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Serebrennikov Saved State Money Spending ..

1 minute ago

Trump: 'tremendous' support in Congress for gun ba ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.