UrduPoint.com

Former Leeds, England Defender Terry Cooper Dies, Age 77

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Former Leeds, England defender Terry Cooper dies, age 77

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Former Leeds and England defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Left-back Cooper won 20 caps and played at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico where defending champions England were defeated by West Germany in the quarter-finals.

He also played 351 times for Leeds between 1964 and 1975, scoring 11 times.

One of those goals was the winner in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal.

Cooper was also an integral part in the club's First Division title the following season.

"Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77," said a Leeds statement.

"A club legend, Cooper amassed 351 appearances for the Whites, scoring 11 goals, during Leeds' most successful era to date.

"The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Terry's family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry."

Related Topics

World Died Germany Leeds Mexico Family Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

2 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

2 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

2 hours ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

2 hours ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

2 hours ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.