UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former World Champion Phinney Quits Cycling For Art

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Former world champion Phinney quits cycling for art

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Two-time world champion Taylor Phinney said Wednesday he was quitting cycling at the age of 29 to concentrate on becoming an artist.

Phinney, who races for education First, will compete for the final time at the Japan Cup next weekend, bringing the curtain down on a career which yielded the world individual pursuit title in 2009 and 2010.

He also clinched the opening time trial on the 2012 Giro d'Italia which allowed him to pull on the overall leader's jersey for three days.

"I feel like my body sort of made this choice for me.

I've now been injured longer than I've not been injured as a professional athlete. And I felt that it was a good time to click out and trade in my chips and get out of the casino," said the American.

"It's time to take that energy and put it into something fresh, something new, something unknown. I'm stepping away so that I can be more true to myself, which means to make art, to make music, to create and cultivate.

"I've kind of had one foot in the sports pool and then one foot in the art pool, and art just won at some point."

Related Topics

Injured World Sports Music Education Cycling Japan Click

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

10 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

10 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

10 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

10 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.