Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix Grid

Published October 01, 2022

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix grid

Grid for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 22-race Formula One world championship, after qualifying on Saturday

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Grid for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 22-race Formula One world championship, after qualifying on Saturday: Front row Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 2nd row Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 3rd row Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 4th row Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri) Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 5th row Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) 6th row George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 7th row Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 8th row Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 9th row Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 10th rowAlexander Albon (THA/Williams)Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

