Fortress Eden Park: the All Blacks by the numbers

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The All Blacks' impressive 36-0 victory over the Wallabies in Auckland on Saturday, to retain the Bledisloe Cup, added to a phenomenal list of statistics chalked up by the world champions.

AFP Sport crunches the numbers.

33 - The number of years since they were last beaten by Australia at Eden Park in 1986 -- a total of 19 Tests.

42 - The All Blacks have been unbeaten in 42 Tests (40 wins, 2 draws) at Eden Park since losing to France 23-20 in 1994.

18 - It has been 18 years since the All Blacks last lost to the Wallabies in New Zealand -- 23-15 in Dunedin in 2001.

166 - The All Blacks and Wallabies have faced each other 166 times, with New Zealand winning 115 or 69.1 percent.

77.2 - New Zealand's winning percentage in 583 Tests against all-comers since 1903. The All Blacks have won 451.

1 - The pole position in the World Rugby rankings which New Zealand have laid claim to since 2009. But a quirk in the system means they will be knocked off the top spot if Wales beat England this weekend regardless of the score, or if England beat Wales by more than 15 points.