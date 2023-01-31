France call up Jolmes, Roumat to Six Nations squad

Capbreton, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Bordeaux-Begles lock Thomas Jolmes and Toulouse back-row forward Alexandre Roumat have been called up to France's extended 42-man Six Nations squad following injuries at the weekend to Yacouba Camara and Paul Boudehent, the French management announced on Monday.

Montpellier skipper Camara, who had been recalled to the France squad for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, ruptured his cruciate ligament during Sunday's 23-9 defeat against Top 14 leaders Toulouse and will be out for the rest of the season.

Montpellier said in a statement that the 28-year-old Camara, who has 17 caps, would have surgery on his knee "in the coming weeks".

"It's a blow for us. We are losing our captain for the rest of the season," said their coach Philippe Saint-Andre.

Jolmes was named in coach Fabien Galthie's initial squad but had been left out of the revised group he named on Sunday.

The uncapped Boudehent was equally unfortunate as he was injured during La Rochelle's defeat by Racing 92.

Toulouse flanker Roumat, 25, whose father Olivier made 61 appearances for France between 1989 and 1996, has yet to play a Test and last featured in a France squad session prior to the 2020 Six Nations.

Grand Slam winners in 2022, France kick off their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Rome on Sunday.