UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Pavard Didn't 'lose Consciousness', Says UEFA

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

France's Pavard didn't 'lose consciousness', says UEFA

UEFA on Thursday said that France defender Benjamin Pavard did "not lose consciousness" when he fell on his head during his team's Euro 2020 win over Germany

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA on Thursday said that France defender Benjamin Pavard did "not lose consciousness" when he fell on his head during his team's Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Pavard said he was "a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds" after challenging for the ball with Robin Gosens during France's 1-0 win on Tuesday.

But UEFA said the report it received from the French team doctor suggested that was not the case.

"UEFA has received detailed information from the French FA medical team on the course of events and is satisfied that the actions taken by the medical team were in line with the concussion protocol," European football's governing body said in a statement.

"According to the reports that we received from the team doctor, it seems that a loss of consciousness did not occur." The global footballers' union FIFPro had asked UEFA why Pavard was allowed to play on despite him saying he had been knocked out.

The 25-year-old was struck in the head by Gosens' knee before falling, with his head bouncing against the turf, but he finished the match.

"We got confirmation from the French team that he had no concussion," Euro organising director Martin Kallen told reporters.

On Wednesday, Pavard had an exam over video call with a neurologist and according to sources, that check was able to rule out possible brain damage.

"The player will nevertheless continue to be closely monitored over the coming days," UEFA added.

All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a "concussion charter" designed to improve the care of players during games.

The charter says that players should be taken immediately off the pitch if suspected of having suffered concussion.

Related Topics

Football France Doctor Germany Euro 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE elected to Union of Arab Football Associations ..

6 minutes ago

US Supreme Court rejects Obamacare challenge, pres ..

17 seconds ago

Belgian court finds government negligent on climat ..

18 seconds ago

National Assembly starts debate on Federal Budget ..

20 seconds ago

Geneva Summit 'Certainly a Start' for Russia-US Co ..

11 minutes ago

Moeed Yusuf calls on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Moha ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.